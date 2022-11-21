Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It sure was a frigid start this Sunday as morning lows ranged in the 20s to lower 30s! Thankfully the short-lived sunshine helped us clamber back into the lower to middle 50s for highs this afternoon before the cloud cover returned and will once again blanket East Texas overnight. A new upper-level disturbance has arrived over the area and will bring the chance for some scattered showers tonight and early tomorrow morning. More widespread showers will be likely throughout the day for our Monday as well as some dense cloud cover which will drop our highs back down into the upper 40s for most. Winds will shift more from the southeast next week and will finally start a better warming trend for East Texas, placing highs back to near 60 degrees for next Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly dry conditions. Our next cold front is slated to arrive in East Texas sometime later on Thursday (Thanksgiving) which will bring a better shot at showers and a few thunderstorms during the second half of the day and potentially into early on Black Friday as well. Hopefully we won’t see anything too disruptive for the many drivers hitting the road for the holidays. We will be fine-tuning this forecast very carefully over the next few days and will keep you updated with the latest. For now, next weekend isn’t looking too shabby as skies are set to remain partly to mostly sunny with afternoon highs close to seasonal averages in the middle 60s!

