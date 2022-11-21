Redland Water Supply issues boil water notice for some Angelina County customers

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice for some customers of Redland Water Supply has been issued.

The notice is necessitated due to a line break causing low system pressure. This will affect customers that live on Farm to Market Road 2021 East and also west of State Highway 59, including Winston 8 Ranch Road, Doubletree and Redland Estates.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Guy Ham or Billie Jo Schooley at Redland Water Supply, 2687 FM 2021 Lufkin, 75901 or call the office at (936) 634-5070.

