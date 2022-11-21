Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide

Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of the victim and circumstances of investigation in a homicide that took place Saturday.

Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, was arrested and charged with the murder of Deion Ladana Barrett, 23, police said. They stated this arrest was based upon information learned in the initial investigation into the shooting in the 1600 block of Martinsville St.

The police said investigators learned a disturbance occurred in apartment #202, where both the victim and suspect reside; that disturbance became violent, resulting in Barrett’s death.

The investigation is still ongoing and any further significant information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zechariah Sutton and Pamala Medlock
Overton 5-year-old reported missing found safe
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security
Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches woman charged with murder after Saturday shooting
Cooper Reid
Injured Troup football player suffers stroke

Latest News

Overton 5-year-old reported missing found safe
Overton 5-year-old reported missing found safe
FFA Ninja Ballerina
East Texas teen in constant pursuit of knowledge
Brent Goudarzi
WebXtra: Local firm aims to give back to Longview with free turkeys
Brent Goudarzi
WebXtra: Local lawyer aims to give back to Longview with free turkeys