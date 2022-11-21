Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Navy SEAL wins appeal of sentence in Lubbock soldier’s hazing death

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A military appeals court has ordered a new sentencing hearing for a U.S. Navy SEAL who got 10 years in prison for his role in the hazing death of a U.S. Army Green Beret who was a native of Lubbock.

The men were serving in the African country of Mali when the death occurred in 2017.

The appeals court ruled that prosecutors had failed to disclose that a U.S. Marine who testified against the SEAL had asked for clemency in exchange for his testimony. The Marine had also participated in the hazing incident.

The ruling came last week, nearly two years after Tony DeDolph received his decade-long punishment. DeDolph was one four American servicemembers who were charged in the death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar, of Lubbock.

