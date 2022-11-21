Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man facing federal charges after DPS finds almost $900,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County

A man is facing federal charges after DPS found almost $900,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Oldham County.(MGN)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing federal charges after DPS found almost $900,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Oldham County.

According to criminal complaint, on Nov. 15, at around 4:44 p.m., a DPS trooper saw a vehicle speeding on I-40.

The trooper stopped the vehicle, identifying the driver as Miguel Martin Pena and the passenger, Yesika Maria Leyva-Palomo. The trooper then asked to search their vehicle.

After Pena declined the search, the trooper called a K9 unit to the scene.

While searching, the trooper found nine bundles of cocaine.

During an interview, Palomo gave statements as to the purpose of the trip and told officials that she didn’t know anything about the cocaine that was found.

Pena stated during an interview that he was going to North Carolina from Tucson, Arizona for work replacing flooring in motels.

He also said that he didn’t know that the cocaine was inside the car.

According to street estimates, the drugs are worth almost $900,000.

