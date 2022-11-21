Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hallsville man arrested for allegedly using stolen checks

Jason Glen Walker, of Hallsville
Jason Glen Walker, of Hallsville(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been accused of using stolen checks to defraud a Harrison County citizen.

Jason Glen Walker was arrested Sunday by Sherman police on a warrant for forgery of a financial instrument. He allegedly used stolen checks to buy a generator at Lowe’s in Longview on Oct. 31, and was caught on security camera.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office shared the images, asking for public help identifying the man, and “tips flooded in,” they said in a post Monday. The post said they were able to identify Walker and secure an arrest warrant based on information gained, also establishing a second man shown in the video was not involved.

Walker posted $5,000 bond and was released the same day.

Walker was caught on security camera.
Walker was caught on security camera.(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)

Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years
