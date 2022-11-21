Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Gordonville man arrested accused of assaulting neighbor with pole saw

Jose Andaverde
Jose Andaverde(Grayson Co. Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County deputies arrested a Gordonville man Sunday accused of assaulting his neighbor with a pole saw.

Capt. Martin Hall said deputies were called to the 500 block of Stone Circle Drive where the victim alleged he was attacked by his neighbor, Joe Andaverde, 56, who witnessed said had been drinking most of the day.

The victim told deputies Andaverde assault him with a pole saw, striking him in the arm and possibly in the head area.

Witnesses confirmed the victim’s statement to deputies, who found the victim to have injuries consistent with his account.

Deputies arrested Andaverde for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s being help in the Grayson County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachariah Sutton
Overton 5-year-old reported missing found safe
Sophia Flores, 14, has been missing since Nov. 17
Police seek public’s help to find missing Mabank girl
Jason Glen Walker, of Hallsville
Hallsville man arrested for allegedly using stolen checks
Kilgore police clear major wreck on Hwy 135 at Peavine Rd.
Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide

Latest News

Pamela Medlock
Woman accused in Overton Amber Alert incident charged with kidnapping
Tyler-Longview-Jacksonville 7 Day Forecast
Thanksgiving Week Forecast
Thanksgiving Week Forecast (Tuesday AM Update)
Thanksgiving Week Forecast
City of Zavalla water
Texas A&M Public Works, TDEM at work in Zavalla to help fix water woes
Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder