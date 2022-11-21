Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Umbrellas may be needed on Thanksgiving Morning...
Few sprinkles into the evening hours. P/Cloudy and pleasant...a bit warmer on Tuesday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few more, mainly light showers will be possible through the remainder of the afternoon and into the early evening hours...generally over the southern half of East Texas. As we progress through the evening, the showers should move into Louisiana, and we will dry out for a bit. A few showers will be possible on Wednesday and better chances for showers and a few thundershowers on Thursday (Thanksgiving Day), especially during the morning hours. At this time, no severe weather is anticipated on Thursday. Rainfall Totals should be in the .25″-.50″ range for most. The rain should then exit East Texas by early afternoon behind a cold front that is expected to pass through the area. Ahead of the cold front, we should warm up each day, then cool off only a little bit on Friday before a nice warming trend begins this weekend...into next week. A Look Ahead into NEXT week, rain chances will be minimal to none, and temperatures should be above normal...taking this chill out of the air for a while.

