East Texas teen in constant pursuit of knowledge

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas teen is dispelling the notion that today’s youth want success without working for it, through a constant pursuit of knowledge.

The only girl in a Holly Lake Ranch martial arts class, 13-year-old Liza Strong, is on a mission to master everything she pursues.

“I focus on one area until I get the basics down, and I keep on building on that, and I also want to have another thing to learn as well,” she said.

A straight “A” student at Harmony schools, she competes in FFA.

“I do chapter conducting and quiz,” said Strong.

She studies dance (ballet, jazz and hip hop), plays the flute in the school band and has become accomplished in martial arts, including weapons.

“Black belt would be nice, but if I just learn how to defend myself, that’s what I’m going for,” Strong said.

“Amazing that she is able to do that — that she catches on so quickly. She’s one of these that you show her once, and she just does it. It’s phenomenal,” said fellow martial arts student Casey Miner.

Strong’s driving force is simple: knowledge is success.

“It expands my capacity to hold things in my brain. It pushes me to remember more,” she said.

In a time when some call America’s youth “entitled,” the diminutive Strong is a contrast.

“I think that happens because students aren’t challenged. The ability to adapt things from one discipline to another: that’s priceless. And at 13, wow! If she puts her mind to doing something, she will get it done,” Miner said.

In school, Strong does not have a grade score lower than 98.

