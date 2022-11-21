Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

City of Zavalla coordinating with State of Texas, TCEQ to restore water service

Zavala water service
Zavala water service
By Avery Gorman
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Zavalla is coordinating with the State of Texas, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and other entities as work continues to restore water service to residents.

Zavalla City Councilmember Kim Retherford has given an update in a written statement provided to KTRE.

“We do apologize for the delayed update, please understand we have been in meetings and conference calls with the state, TCEQ, county judge and county emergency management coordinator in order to resolve this issue. At this time Texas A&M is sending a team out and the county bridge and road has graciously offered workers to our city to locate and fix leaks,” said Retherford. “We do not have a timeframe as to when the issue(s) will be resolved, but we will update you throughout this ongoing process. Please keep in mind to be courteous whenever water does return and conserve as much as possible. The school has generously agreed to get this information out with their call system as we understand that everyone does not communicate via Facebook. Also, bottled water is still available at city hall and we will have more delivered tomorrow. Please go by and get some if you are need. Again, we apologize for the delay in information and ask that you be patient with us as we try to resolve this. Thank you for your understanding.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overton 5-year-old reported missing found safe
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security
Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches woman charged with murder after Saturday shooting
Cooper Reid
Injured Troup football player suffers stroke

Latest News

Overton 5-year-old reported missing found safe
Overton 5-year-old reported missing found safe
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
Redland Water Supply issues boil water notice for some Angelina County customers
Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide
FFA Ninja Ballerina
East Texas teen in constant pursuit of knowledge