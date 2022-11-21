City of Zavalla coordinating with State of Texas, TCEQ to restore water service

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Zavalla is coordinating with the State of Texas, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and other entities as work continues to restore water service to residents.

Zavalla City Councilmember Kim Retherford has given an update in a written statement provided to KTRE.

“We do apologize for the delayed update, please understand we have been in meetings and conference calls with the state, TCEQ, county judge and county emergency management coordinator in order to resolve this issue. At this time Texas A&M is sending a team out and the county bridge and road has graciously offered workers to our city to locate and fix leaks,” said Retherford. “We do not have a timeframe as to when the issue(s) will be resolved, but we will update you throughout this ongoing process. Please keep in mind to be courteous whenever water does return and conserve as much as possible. The school has generously agreed to get this information out with their call system as we understand that everyone does not communicate via Facebook. Also, bottled water is still available at city hall and we will have more delivered tomorrow. Please go by and get some if you are need. Again, we apologize for the delay in information and ask that you be patient with us as we try to resolve this. Thank you for your understanding.”

