Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Caught on camera: Driver critically hurt when car slams into vehicles, garage

Authorities say the driver possibly was suffering from a medical emergency at the time of the crash
Surveillance camera video shows a car crash into vehicles in the driveway of a home in Bossier City the morning of Nov. 21, 2002. (Credit: Ursula Carlisle)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A car slammed into the garage and vehicles in the driveway of a house in Bossier City, critically injuring its driver.

It happened before 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 in the Madison Place neighborhood.

And it all was captured on the homeowner’s surveillance camera.

The homeowners recounted what happened in an exclusive interview with KSLA News 12 Now:

Authorities told KSLA News 12 that the driver possibly was suffering from a medical emergency at the time of the crash and that it does not appear that the driver was under the influence.

Bossier Fire Department medics took the driver to the hospital. He was in serious condition, but his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachariah Sutton
Overton 5-year-old reported missing found safe
Sophia Flores, 14, has been missing since Nov. 17
Police seek public’s help to find missing Mabank girl
Jason Glen Walker, of Hallsville
Hallsville man arrested for allegedly using stolen checks
Kilgore police clear major wreck on Hwy 135 at Peavine Rd.
Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide

Latest News

Kilgore police clear major wreck on Hwy 135 at Peavine Rd.
The Law Office of Goudarzi & Young, LLP, is helping people set their tables with a turkey...
Longview law firm gives back to community with free turkeys for Thanksgiving
Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire
Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire
Longview law firm gives back to community with free turkeys for Thanksgiving
Longview law firm gives back to community with free turkeys for Thanksgiving
Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire
Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire