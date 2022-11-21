Caught on camera: Driver critically hurt when car slams into vehicles, garage

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A car slammed into the garage and vehicles in the driveway of a house in Bossier City, critically injuring its driver.

It happened before 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 in the Madison Place neighborhood.

And it all was captured on the homeowner’s surveillance camera.

The homeowners recounted what happened in an exclusive interview with KSLA News 12 Now:

Authorities told KSLA News 12 that the driver possibly was suffering from a medical emergency at the time of the crash and that it does not appear that the driver was under the influence.

Bossier Fire Department medics took the driver to the hospital. He was in serious condition, but his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, authorities said.

