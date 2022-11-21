Amber alert issued for abducted 5-year old from Overton

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An AMBER alert has been issued for an abducted 5-year old from Overton.

The victim is Zachariah Sutton, alleged suspect is Pamela Medlock and they were last spotted in a green Jeep Wrangler.

Zacharia Sutton has black hair, brow eyes, is 3 foot 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds last seen wearing a gray jumpsuit and black and white shoes. The suspect Pamela Medlock, is 5 foot

Zachariah Sutton Amber Alert (None)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.