27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police on Saturday arrested a man accused of stealing an internet service provider’s work truck.

According to a report by City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, at 12:06 p.m. Saturday, officers received a report that a man’s Optimum work truck had just been stolen from Comfort Inn & Suites in the 4400 block of South First Street. The vehicle – a maroon Ford Lariat truck with company stickers – was reportedly inbound on South First Street with the suspect behind the wheel.

Officers caught up to the vehicle near Lufkin Mall and attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the driver, later identified as Kiran McLain, 27, allegedly refused.

Pebsworth said a six-minute, high-speed pursuit then ensued which began on South First Street and ended on State Highway 103 East.

McLain bailed out of the vehicle and allegedly attempted to flee on-foot into a wooded area, but officers took him into custody.

McLain is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest, and criminal mischief.

