Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

16 arrested in Central Lubbock prostitution sting

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - 16 individuals were arrested following a Central Lubbock Prostitution sting. The Operation, which took place on Friday, November 18th in the 3400 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, included the Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Amarillo Police Department.

The operation resulted in 13 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and three arrests for misdemeanor prostitution.

Two females were also contacted and identified as possible victims of human trafficking (their information is not included in the list below).

  • Jonathan Jordan , 24-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Tyson Smith, 21-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Richard Tatman , 45-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Erick Vela, 42-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Tony Johnson , 51-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Anthony McClain, 34-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Michael Emmanuel Perez , 41-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Alvin Ray Mills Jr., 60-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Aaron Cook , 32-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Michael Rowland , 28-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Tyler Shveyda, 24-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Trace Riley , 52-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana
  • David Wade Cravens, 43-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Jerris Mckinzie , 32-years-old - Prostitution

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zechariah Sutton and Pamala Medlock
Overton 5-year-old reported missing found safe
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security
Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches woman charged with murder after Saturday shooting
Cooper Reid
Injured Troup football player suffers stroke

Latest News

Overton 5-year-old reported missing found safe
Overton 5-year-old reported missing found safe
Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide
FFA Ninja Ballerina
East Texas teen in constant pursuit of knowledge
Brent Goudarzi
WebXtra: Local firm aims to give back to Longview with free turkeys
Brent Goudarzi
WebXtra: Local lawyer aims to give back to Longview with free turkeys