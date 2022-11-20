Two injured in plane crash north of Houston

CYPRESS, Texas (KWTX) - Two people are reportedly injured after a plane crashed in Harris County Sunday afternoon.

The crashed occurred on Fritsche Cemetery Road in Cypress as reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, the two victims have been evaluated by EMS and transported to the Woodlands Hermann Hospital.

Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

Plane crash at Fritsche Rd in Cypress.



Initial reports, two occupants have been transported to Woodlands Hermann Hospital.



FAA and NTSB have been notified. pic.twitter.com/5pFX1S0s9x — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) November 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.