Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A cold start to our Sunday, temperatures sitting in the 20s and 30s this morning. If your vehicle was parked outside overnight, you will likely have some frost on the windshield this morning and may want to plan for some defrosting time as you get ready to head out the door. This afternoon, look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, turning mostly cloudy late in the day/this evening. Most of the day looks dry, but late in the afternoon we could see a few stray showers make their way into East Texas from the west. Chances are low, but I do think some will get some rain in the bucket. Tonight, mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Overnight, more rain is expected, with coverage increasing through the day Monday. Monday looks like a mostly cloudy day with scattered showers and highs around 50-degrees. Beyond the next 48 hours, skies will trend from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. We continue to forecast rain on Thanksgiving, through there has not be consistency on whether or not it looks like we will also see rain on Wednesday or Friday as well. For now, I would plan to have the “indoor option” ready just in case and making sure you have an umbrella or raincoat in the car if you will be out shopping on Black Friday. Of course, as we enter the holiday week, more details will become clear as we get new data. If you’re traveling this weekend/week, safe travels to you and your family. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week.

