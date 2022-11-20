Some districts may not release findings of intruder detection audits testing school doors

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KABB) - In the wake of the Uvalde Massacre, intruder detection audits are underway at many schools across Texas.

The tests are designed to make sure districts are diligent about locking their doors but the results are not always known to the public.

“Parents are sending their most prized possessions, the things they cherish and love, which are their kids, to schools that are possibly unsafe,” said Maribel Gardea, a parent.

Especially after the tragedy in Uvalde, many parents support the random intruder detection audits on school doors.

But when it comes to the results...Several districts across San Antonio are sharing the same message.

“We acknowledge that parents and community members are likely very interested in the details of the audit results. However, it is in the best interest of the students that we did not share this information with the broader public as it could lead to compromising important campus security information,” said the Southwest Independent School District School Board in a meeting.

Only the school board and safety committees learn if schools passed the checks. Documents show that’s the case in Southwest, Judson and Edgewood Districts.

Northside ISD tells that campus administrations also hear their results.

It’s heard over and over. Parents say they feel they need to know the results to build trust with their children’s schools.

Wanda Longoria with the Northside Teacher’s Union says districts could find a safe time and method to release some of these findings.

“We can understand their hesitation to release details, specific details about specific ways that the campuses are secured or non-secured, but we do believe that transparency is always best, right?,” said Longoria.

Parents like Joe Cantu say they understand wanting to minimize security threats but it’s the solutions they’re really interested in.

“I want to know when that school is going to get fixed and when all the schools are gonna be quote unquote secure,” said Joe Cantu.

Governor Greg Abbott originally called on the Texas school safety center to complete these audits in June.

But intruder audits did not actually get underway until September.

Copyright 2022 KABB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.