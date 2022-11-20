Police seek public’s help to find missing Mabank girl

MABANK, Texas (KLTV) - A teenage girl has been reported missing from Mabank and police are asking for information.

According to a social media post from the Mabank Police Department, Sophia Flores, 14, has been missing since Nov. 17 when she was last seen wearing white sweat pants and a gray hoodie. The post says she is around 5′5″ and 110-120 pounds; she is suspected to be in Henderson and surrounding areas.

Please contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office or Gun Barrel City Police Department if you know anything about this case.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.