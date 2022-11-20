Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police seek public’s help to find missing Mabank girl

Sophia Flores, 14, has been missing since Nov. 17
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MABANK, Texas (KLTV) - A teenage girl has been reported missing from Mabank and police are asking for information.

According to a social media post from the Mabank Police Department, Sophia Flores, 14, has been missing since Nov. 17 when she was last seen wearing white sweat pants and a gray hoodie. The post says she is around 5′5″ and 110-120 pounds; she is suspected to be in Henderson and surrounding areas.

Please contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office or Gun Barrel City Police Department if you know anything about this case.

