Nacogdoches woman charged with murder after Saturday shooting

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman was shot and killed at a Nacogdoches apartment complex early Saturday; another woman has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Officers responded to a 911 call at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday and found a woman had been shot and killed in the 1600 block of Martinsville St., according to a social media post from the Nacogdoches Police Department.

Ashlyne Moniqu Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches, was arrested as a suspect the same morning and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on a charge of murder. Bond has not been set.

