Klezmer Band gives preview of upcoming Chanukah Klemer Celebration

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Klezmer band began as a small group and quickly grew as community members showed interest.

“I would hire friends from the community, music teachers, professional musicians, to come and be a part of our worship services,” said Rabbi Neal Katz of Congregation Beth-El in Tyler. Katz has been playing guitar for about 30 years now.

The band consists of nine members from different professions, backgrounds, cultures and walks of life.

“This is definitely different than traditional music,” said violinist Michael Grinnell. He said Katz gave him a call one day and asked him to join the band. He has been a member for 15 years now.

“I still dont know how he found me,” said Grinnell. “We don’t know Yiddish or any of the other languages that they speak. He will explain it and let us know, so that everybody’s comfortable.”

Katz said the music of Klezmer has an eastern European and western Russian background.

“It’s hard to explain. Once you hear it, you will recognize it, but it’s a beautiful piece of music that has found a resurgence in the past couple of decades here in America,” said Katz.

The performance will take place on Nov. 28 at True Vine Brewery, near the downtown square. The celebration is free and open to the public.

