Boil water notice to be issued for parts of Payne Springs

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - East Cedar Creek Fresh Water Supply District has announced a boil water notice will be issued as soon as water service is restored to parts of Payne Springs affected by a main water line break that happened Sunday morning.

The announcement stated, “As soon as water is restored we will be issuing a boil water notice for customers located in the following areas: Cedar Branch Park (South portion), Subdivisions located down double bridge road (Timber Bay, Grandview Terrace, Wood Canyon Waters, Deer Island, Spillview estates and other surrounding who experienced a water outage on 11/20/2022.”

As of 4 p.m., the company said crews were still on-site working to repair the main line break.

