Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Boil water notice to be issued for parts of Payne Springs

(FOX5)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - East Cedar Creek Fresh Water Supply District has announced a boil water notice will be issued as soon as water service is restored to parts of Payne Springs affected by a main water line break that happened Sunday morning.

The announcement stated, “As soon as water is restored we will be issuing a boil water notice for customers located in the following areas: Cedar Branch Park (South portion), Subdivisions located down double bridge road (Timber Bay, Grandview Terrace, Wood Canyon Waters, Deer Island, Spillview estates and other surrounding who experienced a water outage on 11/20/2022.”

As of 4 p.m., the company said crews were still on-site working to repair the main line break.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper Reid
Injured Troup football player suffers stroke
Pursuit ends
Reports: Man arrested for high-speed chase with U-Haul for 2nd time in month
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Woman shot, killed at Nacogdoches apartment complex

Latest News

Sophia Flores, 14, has been missing since Nov. 17
Police seek public’s help to find missing Mabank girl
Ashlyne Moniqu Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches woman charged with murder after Saturday shooting
Zavalla asks residents to conserve water due to groundwater well problems
The band is rehearsing for the upcoming Chanukah Klemer Celebration.
Klezmer Band gives preview of upcoming Chanukah Klemer Celebration