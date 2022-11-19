Winona ISD employees awarded for achievement, growth

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - About 160 employees at Winona ISD earned a total of $162,000 Friday morning as a reward for growth and achievement. It’s a part of the district’s WIN financial model.

The program was established in 2016 with the goal of rewarding employees for their hard work and dedication to the students.

Winona ISD Director of Curriculum and Federal Programs Dr. Heather Carnes said, “They are the reason that we are able to help our students grow and be successful and prepare themselves for whatever comes next in their lives.”

This is the first year that all campuses earned an accountability rating of “B.” This allowed for all returning 2021-2022 employees to earn at least a $500 bonus based on the WIN financial plan.

Some teachers earned more based on student achievement and growth. The highest amount that a teacher earned was $4,000.

High School U.S. History Teacher Kenneth Cook talked about what this award means to him. “It means a lot because, now, we teach these kids, we teach them for the passion that we have for teaching, but when the district awards you for doing your job, it kind of makes you feel a little better at where you are.”

Eighth grade English, Language Arts and Reading Teacher Laura Driver also spoke on the award. “Any little bonus like that is a good motivation to keep doing what you need to do to show your students growth, and I think that is going to hopefully drive more people to stay in the classroom and stay dedicated to the profession.”

Winona ISD administrators said this is the first year this many teachers are benefiting from the WIN financial model.

