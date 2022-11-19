Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: Longview Arboretum holds Super Service Saturday tree planting project

Arboretum Director Stephen Chamblee talks about why they came up with the project.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An ambitious project has been undertaken by an East Texas arboretum and a host of volutneers, one they hope will be a joy to generations to come.

The Longview Arboretum held Super Service Saturday, joined by volunteers from the community in various organizations such as Downtown Rotary, Greggton Rotary, Ambucs, and Zonta Club.

The project involves the planting of a tree “allée,” about two dozen large Shumard Oaks that will form a tree line separated by 50 yards of open meadow. The trees were donated by arboretum supporters at the annual garden party and beyond. Each tree weighs around 2,800 pounds, and setting and maneuvering them is a job in itself.

Arboretum Director Stephen Chamblee talks about why they came up with the project.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends
Reports: Man arrested for high-speed chase with U-Haul for 2nd time in month
Montrel Hatton, DOB: 2/20/1983
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence
Despite his disability, Josiah Johnson made the basketball team at his middle school in...
Young man without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Woman shot, killed at Nacogdoches apartment complex
Suspects
Suspects accused of reselling products bought with stolen checks to buy narcotics

Latest News

The project involves the planting of a tree “allette.”
WebXtra: Longview Arboretum holds Super Service Saturday tree planting project
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler
Mark Scirto speaks from the heart at Salvation Army holiday opening event
Mark Scirto speaks from the heart at Salvation Army holiday opening event
AAON Coil Products of Longview donated dozens of turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.
Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission