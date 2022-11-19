Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Outstanding electrical bill at Texoma apartments may have been six figures, source says

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The lights are finally back at East Coast Apartments, but tenants said it doesn’t cease their worries or questions about what happened.

“I don’t know who had the lights turned on or how it was turned on, but I’m thankful we got the lights and heat in here now,” said Ronnie Hall, a resident.

East coast residents are breathing a sigh of relief.

“Oh, a whole lot better, a whole lot better,” said Brenda Ball.

Even with the lights on, tenants are still in the dark about what happened.

A source close to the situation tells News 12 Apex’s outstanding balance was six figures.

Electricity provider Reliant said it couldn’t confirm how much the bill was or how long power would stay on for the complexes because of customer privacy rules.

Pat Hammond, senior director of communications for NRG Retail and Generation, sent the following statement to KXII:

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with our customer to enable restoration of power to the apartment complex. We understand the frustration and inconvenience that this situation has caused for those living there. Residents with questions or concerns about this matter should contact the property manager at the complex.”

“I can’t sleep at night because you don’t know if you’re going to wake up and have lights,” said Ball.

Tenants said this isn’t their first problem with the landlords.

“When you have a problem with something getting fixed, they don’t show up,” said Ball.

She said she’s still waiting for help with a maintenance request for mold.

Some of her neighbors, they said, are waiting for an AC replacement and even heaters.

“They always telling a lie about sending somebody and they never do come,” said Hall.

But this, they said, no power for three days and few answers, crosses the line,

“I’m for sure going to move out because they not doing nothing to keep us here,” said Hall.

News 12 got a hold of someone Thursday who works for Apex, but they asked not to be named and couldn’t confirm anything about how much the bill was or who paid it.

News 12 reached out again Friday to the company and has yet to hear back.

