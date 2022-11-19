Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

‘Neverland’ reimagined through dance, pop music at Tyler’s Liberty Hall

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A dance troupe is putting a new, artistic spin on the magical fantasy realm of Neverland in a special set of performances on Saturday and Sunday at Liberty Hall in Tyler.

Artistic Dance Concepts Performing Arts Conservatory will will bring this unique performance to life to help raise money for Junior League of Tyler.

“You don’t want to just see Neverland, you will want to hear it,” said Bonnie Hotman-Pehl, the group’s artistic director.

The performance includes music from the likes of Rod Stewart, Metallica, Guns n’ Roses, James Brown and more.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Liberty Hall’s website.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends
Reports: Man arrested for high-speed chase with U-Haul for 2nd time in month
William Chad Martin
Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen
Montrel Hatton, DOB: 2/20/1983
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence
Longview Police Car
Longview police apprehend 2 juveniles accused of evidence tampering, threats against students, staff
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him

Latest News

Salvation Army Kickoff Tyler
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler
High Speed Chase
High Speed Chase
Trinity School Food Drive
Longview schools hold Thanksgiving food drive
Smith County Theft Ring
Smith County Theft Ring
Winona ISD Incentive
Winona ISD employees awarded for achievement, growth