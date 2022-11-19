‘Neverland’ reimagined through dance, pop music at Tyler’s Liberty Hall

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A dance troupe is putting a new, artistic spin on the magical fantasy realm of Neverland in a special set of performances on Saturday and Sunday at Liberty Hall in Tyler.

Artistic Dance Concepts Performing Arts Conservatory will will bring this unique performance to life to help raise money for Junior League of Tyler.

“You don’t want to just see Neverland, you will want to hear it,” said Bonnie Hotman-Pehl, the group’s artistic director.

The performance includes music from the likes of Rod Stewart, Metallica, Guns n’ Roses, James Brown and more.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Liberty Hall’s website.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.