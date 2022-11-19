Injured Troup football player suffers stroke

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a stroke and prayers are urgently requested, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page.

The page stated that a scan has shown Cooper suffered a stroke, and he was taken to Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.

“We ask that you all start praying now,” the post said. “1. Pray for the medical staff to treat Cooper swiftly and accurately. 2. Pray for minimal deficits from this. 3. Pray for the medical staff to find what is causing this (if they can), and do everything they can to prevent this from continuing.”

