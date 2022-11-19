Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Clouds will continue to increase through the evening with overcast skies overnight. Expect a few sprinkles or maybe some light drizzle tonight into early Saturday morning. Saturday will be mostly cloudy for much of the day with slight cooler temperatures. A cold front could bring a few showers to Deep East Texas Saturday afternoon, but rain and clouds will clear Saturday night. Expect a light freeze Sunday morning with mostly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy by Sunday afternoon. More showers are possible on Monday, especially in the southern half of East Texas. Sunshine returns again for Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of another cold front. This front looks to move through on Thanksgiving Day with showers likely and some blustery northwest winds behind the front by Thursday afternoon.

