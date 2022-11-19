Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A light in the night once more shines bright north of Longview.

Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is officially open in the 6000 block of Highway 259 North. There are more lights this year, and they now have security in place to keep the line along the shoulder of Highway 259 safe. Millions of lights, and right off the bat Owner Carmela Davis is going to tell us the nights of the shortest lines.

”Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday are our slower nights. But Friday and Saturday nights are always our busiest nights, but we have a lot to offer,” Davis said.

One of the things is security. Last year there was a problem with unauthorized vendors selling things to motorists. Then there are the line cutters. Deputies will be present this year.

”They’re going to be out to make sure the traffic goes well because there’s always the issue of people cutting in line. Unfortunately, sometimes people leave too many gaps because they’re texting or whatever. But they’ll do their best with the force that they have to come out here and do it,” Davis said.

Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Craig Harrington said they want visitors safe and in their vehicles and along Highway 259.

”If you’re obstructing the roadway, you will be issued a citation,” Harrington said.

Motorists might even be asked to leave if they cut in line.

“We’ve had to do that last year and the years prior,” Harrington said.

They just want everyone to have the Christmas spirit, Christmas Day or not. And there is a place to get out, have a snack, see Santa and even take a walking trail, which is now paved this year.

“So that made it a whole lot better. And then we added a whole lot more stuff. A lot of short little things that kids can get in, put their face in,” Davis said.

Carmela’s Magical Santa Land opens at 5:30 p.,m. nightly, closes at ten p.m. and runs through January 5. It’s free, though they won’t turn down a donation.

