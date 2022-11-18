Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Zavalla ISD dismisses students early, cancels school next week due to water outage

Zavalla
Zavalla((Source: KTRE))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV) - Due to sudden water outages Zavalla ISD has issued an early dismissal for all students at 10 a.m. today and has cancelled school next week, Nov. 21 - Nov. 25th.

“School is being dismissed at 10:00 a.m. (car riders and bus riders) today due to no water. We were hopeful to finish the day but unfortunately we cannot. We are closed next week (11/21-11/25) We will see you November 28″ said the superintended in a post on the Zavalla ISD website. This is the second time Zavalla ISD has had to cancel school this week due to water disturbances.

There is no information on what could have caused the loss of the pump or how long it will take to repair.

City council member Kim Retherford commented on the matter saying “the mayor has contacted the county judge, the emergency management coordinator, and state representative Ashby for assistance.”

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Chad Martin
Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Longview Police Car
Longview police apprehend 2 juveniles accused of evidence tampering, threats against students, staff
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Montrel Hatton, DOB: 2/20/1983
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence

Latest News

Zavalla city without water again due to loss of pump
Nacogdoches city council approves construction contract to improve park restrooms
Tyler Retina Consultants new facility opened doors to public Thursday
Tyler Retina Consultants cutting-edge new facility opened doors to public Thursday
Montrel Hatton, DOB: 2/20/1983
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence