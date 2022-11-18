Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Zavalla city without water again due to loss of pump

((Source: KTRE))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Zavalla city will be with more water complications for the second day this week after losing a pump from their well last night.

According to a Zavalla city council member, they will be without water again soon.

“The mayor has contacted the county judge, the emergency management coordinator, and state representative Ashby for assistance” said the council member.

It is unclear how long it will take to repair the sudden disruption of water to its residents. Zavalla ISD has not announced any school closures but are expected to given their cancellation earlier this week due to lack of water.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Chad Martin
Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Longview Police Car
Longview police apprehend 2 juveniles accused of evidence tampering, threats against students, staff
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Montrel Hatton, DOB: 2/20/1983
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence

Latest News

Nacogdoches city council approves construction contract to improve park restrooms
Tyler Retina Consultants new facility opened doors to public Thursday
Tyler Retina Consultants cutting-edge new facility opened doors to public Thursday
Montrel Hatton, DOB: 2/20/1983
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence
Hope Christmas Extravaganza
East Texas Hope’s Closet thrift stores hold Christmas Extravaganza