Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

West Texas earthquake causes damage hundreds of miles away

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place just west of Pecos.
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place just west of Pecos.(Earthquaketrack.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTONE, Texas (AP) - Officials say an earthquake that hit a remote area of the West Texas desert caused damage hundreds of miles away to a historical building in San Antonio.

University Health said Thursday that its Robert B. Green historical building was deemed unsafe because of damage sustained from the quake, which hit Wednesday in a remote area near the New Mexico border. The historical building is more than 100 years old and has been closed off for safety reasons.

The quake initially had a 5.3 magnitude, but that was revised upward to 5.4.

Also Thursday, the state agency that regulates the oil and gas industry sent an inspection team to the area where the earthquake struck to determine whether any actions are needed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Chad Martin
Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen
Montrel Hatton, DOB: 2/20/1983
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence
Pursuit ends
Pursuit of vehicle with stolen trailer ends on Highway 259 in Kilgore
Longview Police Car
Longview police apprehend 2 juveniles accused of evidence tampering, threats against students, staff
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him

Latest News

The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at Broadway...
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held at Broadway Square Mall in Tyler
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Appeals court rules in favor of Texas opponents to federal horseracing rules act
Zaccheus Dunn (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Trial date set for second man accused of killing a man during a robbery last year