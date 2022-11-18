WebXtra: Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Turkey will be on the menu for an East Texas rescue mission, as a donation comes to their rescue. AAON Coil Products of Longview donated dozens of turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission this morning, in time for Thanksgiving week.

For several years, AAON Longview has handed out frozen turkeys as an employee appreciation gift for Thanksgiving, and for the second year in a row, AAON donated 900-pounds worth of extra turkeys, including some from employees who chose to donate their turkeys.

Mission Director Brian Livingston talks about how timely the donation is, as they prepare to serve Thanksgiving dinner for the needy.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.