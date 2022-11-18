Wayne Allen sworn in as Smith County Pct. 2 constable

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Retired Tyler Police Detective Wayne Allen was sworn in as Smith County Precinct 2 Constable on Nov. 18 after recently being elected.

“We look forward to getting started and getting to work for the residents of Precinct 2, who put their faith and confidence in us to lead this office,” Allen said after being sworn in by 241st District Judge Jack Skeen Jr. in front of a courtroom full of family and friends on Friday.

Allen began working for the Tyler Police Department in 1991. He served in the patrol and traffic divisions before becoming a financial crimes detective. In this role, he primarily conducted complex fraud investigations as a member of the United States Secret Service-East Texas Financial Crimes Task Force.

Wayne Allen was sworn in by Judge Jack Skeen. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

In February of 2019, Allen retired from the Tyler Police Department and moved into corporate security with The Home Depot, where he served as district manager of AP and safety before being elected constable of Precinct 2 in November.

Allen replaces Interim Precinct 2 Constable Shawn Scott, who was appointed by the Commissioners Court in October 2021. Scott recently was sworn in as police chief for Chapel Hill Independent School District.

