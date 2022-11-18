Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Wayne Allen sworn in as Smith County Pct. 2 constable

Allen replaces Interim Precinct 2 Constable Shawn Scott, who was appointed by the Commissioners Court in October 2021.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Retired Tyler Police Detective Wayne Allen was sworn in as Smith County Precinct 2 Constable on Nov. 18 after recently being elected.

“We look forward to getting started and getting to work for the residents of Precinct 2, who put their faith and confidence in us to lead this office,” Allen said after being sworn in by 241st District Judge Jack Skeen Jr. in front of a courtroom full of family and friends on Friday.

Allen began working for the Tyler Police Department in 1991. He served in the patrol and traffic divisions before becoming a financial crimes detective. In this role, he primarily conducted complex fraud investigations as a member of the United States Secret Service-East Texas Financial Crimes Task Force.

Wayne Allen was sworn in by Judge Jack Skeen.
Wayne Allen was sworn in by Judge Jack Skeen.(Blake Holland/KLTV)

In February of 2019, Allen retired from the Tyler Police Department and moved into corporate security with The Home Depot, where he served as district manager of AP and safety before being elected constable of Precinct 2 in November.

Allen replaces Interim Precinct 2 Constable Shawn Scott, who was appointed by the Commissioners Court in October 2021. Scott recently was sworn in as police chief for Chapel Hill Independent School District.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Chad Martin
Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen
Montrel Hatton, DOB: 2/20/1983
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Longview Police Car
Longview police apprehend 2 juveniles accused of evidence tampering, threats against students, staff
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine

Latest News

Angelina College presents holiday production of ‘Babes in Toyland’
Zavalla
Zavalla ISD dismisses students early, will reopen Nov. 28th
Zavalla city without water again due to loss of pump
Nacogdoches city council approves construction contract to improve park restrooms