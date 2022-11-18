Tyler Retina Consultants cutting-edge new facility opened doors to public Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years of vision care on Front Street, Tyler Retina Consultants opened their new facility Thursday on Grande Boulevard.

The interior is designed to have a spa-like ambiance that will give patients the comfort they need during their medical journey. Upgrades have been made to their imaging techniques and equipment to acquire clear data for their patients.

President of Tyler Retina Consultants, Dr. Harshi Bains, says this new location is vital for the community with a new facility right here in East Texas.

“Our goal is that Texas, or Tyler, Texas, is a magnet for medical care for almost 100 mile radius and we wanted a cutting edge facility with cutting edge doctors with latest training updated training where they do not have to travel to a big city for retinal treatments. We hope to provide pretty much all of what they need locally,” Bains said.

In addition to their state-of-the-art facility where they will continue to specialize in the treatment of retinal diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, the outdoor space will be a unique addition to the community surrounding the building. For instance, they’ll incorporate a hydration station along the sidewalk outside for people walking by on Rose Rudman Trail.

It will also include a misting pole to cool down folks during the hot summer months.

Tyler Retina Consultants new facility opened doors to public Thursday

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.