Trial date set for second man accused of killing a man during a robbery last year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a Tyler man accused of killing another man during a robbery in 2021.

Zaccheus Dunn is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Christopher Eiglebiger.

The shooting happened during a robbery at a house on Crosby Street in Tyler in May of last year.

Friday afternoon in Smith County’s 7th District Court, a pre-trial date of February 23 was set for Dunn. Jury selection will begin March 23, with evidence starting the following Monday.

Dakevian Scroggins is also charged with capital murder in connection with Eiglebiger’s death.

The state is not seeking the death penalty in either case.

