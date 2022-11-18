Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Trial date set for second man accused of killing a man during a robbery last year

Zaccheus Dunn (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Zaccheus Dunn (Source: Smith County Jail website)(Smith County Jail website)
By Erin Wides
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a Tyler man accused of killing another man during a robbery in 2021.

Zaccheus Dunn is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Christopher Eiglebiger.

The shooting happened during a robbery at a house on Crosby Street in Tyler in May of last year.

Friday afternoon in Smith County’s 7th District Court, a pre-trial date of February 23 was set for Dunn. Jury selection will begin March 23, with evidence starting the following Monday.

Dakevian Scroggins is also charged with capital murder in connection with Eiglebiger’s death.

The state is not seeking the death penalty in either case.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Chad Martin
Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen
Montrel Hatton, DOB: 2/20/1983
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence
Pursuit ends
Pursuit of vehicle with stolen trailer ends on Highway 259 in Kilgore
Longview Police Car
Longview police apprehend 2 juveniles accused of evidence tampering, threats against students, staff
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him

Latest News

The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at Broadway...
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held at Broadway Square Mall in Tyler
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
On Saturday, Smith County Animal Control kicks off what they’re calling “Pupsgivng” with a free...
Smith County Animal Control hosting “Pupsgiving” to get dogs into homes for the holidays
East Texas Ag News: Understanding the Texas Cottage Food Law