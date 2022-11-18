TJC Lady Apaches prepare to defend national title

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies are preparing to defend their national title, KLTV’s Michael Coleman speaks with their head coach Trenia Tillis about what lies ahead for her team.

”We’re off to a pretty decent start. ... We’re not bad, we’re 3-1. ... We’re gonna go to Angelina and we’re gonna play Mclennan, who’s ranked 17th,” Tillis said. “We’re ranked 21 and I feel like we just gotta go out there and show what we have what we’re capable of and what we can do with these seven players.”

