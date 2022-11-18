Thanksgiving Turkey Taquitos by Chef Simon Webster of Sabor a Pasion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chef Simon Webster joins us with a creative and delicious idea for using Thanksgiving leftovers: turkey taquitos!

Thanksgiving Turkey Taquitos

by Chef Simon Webster

2 cups turkey meat

1 cup stuffing

1 cup assort side dishes (potatoes, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, green beans, corn or whatever else was served)

8 (8 inch) flour tortillas

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 Tbs vegetable oil

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 Tbs cranberry sauce

In a food processor chop all ingredients but chop separately. Place in mixing bowl. Season with salt and pepper and stir together.

Lay tortilla flat on a work surface. Add 1/2 cup of turkey mixture across the middle of the tortilla leaving a 1 inch border. Fold the bottom third of the tortilla up over the filling. Tuck in both sides and roll up to the top of the tortilla to close. Place on a plate seam side down. Repeat with remaining filling and tortillas.

Place a skillet over high heat and add the oil. When oil is hot add the taquitos a few at a time. Brown on all sides until crispy and golden.

To make the sauce combine the mayonnaise and cranberry sauce. Serve with taquitos.

Chef Simon Webster’s Sabor a Pasion Estate and Vineyard Bed and Breakfast is located in Palestine, Texas. Click here to learn more.

