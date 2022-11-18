Smith County Animal Control hosting “Pupsgiving” to get dogs into homes for the holidays

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There’s no place like home for the holidays and an East Texas animal shelter is working hard to make sure they get some dogs into homes this holiday season.

Smith County Animal Control is at capacity and needs to clear up space in their shelter.

On Saturday, the department will kick off what they’re calling “Pupsgivng” with a free adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For those who can’t commit to the long-term responsibilities that come with caring for a dog, up until Thanksgiving they’re encouraging those staying in town to foster a dog for the holiday.

Shelter Supervisor Amber Greene said they’re offering this to get the dogs into a home environment, even if just for a week.

“We’ll support the foster fail if they decide to go ahead and adopt them, instead of just fostering, we do support that too,” Greene said. “But it helps the minds of the dogs to get out of this environment for a little while and just into a more stable environment.”

Greene said that Smith County Pets Alive is sponsoring the spaying and neutering for the dogs adopted Saturday. Owners will receive a $50 reimbursement for those. They will just have to submit paperwork for that.

“Right now we are at capacity, so some of the calls in the field we’re having to put them off for a few days and then have them call us back,” she said. “But as soon as a dog leaves, we’ve got somebody else calling and we’re filling up that space right now.”

Those wanting to foster will have to provide dog food for the week.

If you’re interested in fostering or adopting, bring a photo ID to the shelter and they’ll help you with the rest.

The shelter is located at 322 E Ferguson Street in Tyler.

