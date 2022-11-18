Pursuit of vehicle with stolen trailer ends on Highway 259 in Kilgore

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A man accused of stealing a trailer led authorities on a high speed chase on US 259 in Kilgore Friday afternoon.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement said a pursuit of a vehicle with a stolen trailer ended on Highway 259 in Kilgore Friday.

According to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started at 11:33 a.m. when deputies tried to stop a vehicle towing a trailer at I-20 and County Road 431. The driver of the blue Ford pickup was towing a trailer that had been reported stolen, according to Christian.

Christian said the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began going at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

The vehicle and trailer were spiked multiple times during the course of the pursuit. Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit, which went into Kilgore.

Pursuit ends((Source: KLTV))

Christian said the vehicle ran numerous stoplights as it went through Kilgore. Eventually, the vehicle tried to make a U-turn on Highway 259 just south of I-20 when it was cornered by law enforcement. The driver was taken into custody at 12:10 p.m., according to Christian.

Christian said the driver will be charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property. He said more charges are likely to follow.

