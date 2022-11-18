Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Preparations underway for Juan David Ortiz trial

Preparations underway for Juan David Ortiz trial
Preparations underway for Juan David Ortiz trial(KGNS)
By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The jury has been selected and the venue has been set, ahead of the trial for Juan David Ortiz, the former Border Patrol agent accused of being a serial killer in Laredo.

The trial will be taking place in Bexar County. This comes after a change of venue request from the defense. Ortiz had been transferred to Bexar County in October to await his proceedings.

One of the key witnesses in the trial is expected to be Erika Pena, a woman who says she managed to escape before becoming his next victim. Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz, shares what the value of her testimony will have in this case. ”Without Erika Pena, I believe that Juan David Ortiz would not have been arrested as quickly as he was. She, in many ways, is a hero in this case. Her escape and her assistance and help in leading investigators to Juan David Ortiz was a key factor in this case. So, we plan and we look forward to sending Erika to testify and tell her story to help bring justice to the victims,” said Alaniz.

Ortiz is on trial for the murders of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Griselda Cantu, and Janelle Ortiz.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Chad Martin
Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen
Montrel Hatton, DOB: 2/20/1983
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Longview Police Car
Longview police apprehend 2 juveniles accused of evidence tampering, threats against students, staff
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine

Latest News

Trinity School of Texas and UT Tyler University Academy loaded trucks full of food to be given...
WebXtra: Longview schools hold Thanksgiving food drive
Trinity School of Texas and UT Tyler University Academy loaded trucks full of food to be given...
WebXtra: Longview schools hold Thanksgiving food drive
Pursuit of vehicle with stolen trailer ends on Highway 259 in Kilgore
WebXtra: Pursuit of vehicle with stolen trailer ends on Highway 259 in Kilgore
Pursuit ends
Pursuit of vehicle with stolen trailer ends on Highway 259 in Kilgore
AAON Coil Products of Longview donated dozens of turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.
WebXtra: Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission