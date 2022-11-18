Nacogdoches city council approves construction contract to improve park restrooms

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches parks remain pretty busy throughout the year. Playgrounds are filled with children, people taking their dogs on walks, and people using the courtyards. But, there is one facility most parks across town are missing: working public restrooms.

“Almost every one of our parks needs a new restroom,” said Community Service Director Brian Bray.

The city’s park master plan was adopted by Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation in 2017. “We’ve slowly been able to accomplish a lot of those things. We have a long way to go,” said Bray.

Nacogdoches City Council unanimously approved a $990,000 contract to improve and add public restroom facilities to Maroney Park, Pecan Park, Festival Park and the Pilgrims Sportsplex.

“Two of those parks don’t even have restrooms, and in two of them the restrooms are broken and are shuttered, so this will be a big benefit for the park users at those parks,” said Bray.

The parks in Nacogdoches currently have portable restrooms in place.

Pickleball player Robert McCandless said better restrooms are a big need with the high foot traffic he sees. “We need restrooms. They’re dark at night, even though the courts are lit.”

Bray said construction on the facilities will be done simultaneously. “I’m excited. I’m going to be very busy because I’ll be helping oversee the construction of four brand new restrooms in four of our best parks.”

Construction is scheduled to begin Dec. 5, and the city anticipates wrapping up the project in the first part of next year.

