Murder warrant: woman admits to watching man to ‘make sure he died’

Kassandra Aguayo, 29
Kassandra Aguayo, 29(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 29-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder a week after a man was found dead in his East Lubbock home.

Kassandra Aguayo, 29, was arrested by Hale County Sheriff’s Deputies around 1:30 a.m. in connection to the murder of Ramon Flores, 66. On Friday, Nov. 11, Flores was found dead in his home in the 5400 block of I-27. Investigators say there were no signs of a struggle inside the home.

An arrest warrant details what led investigators to believe Aguayo was connected to the death of Flores. Aguayo was located and interviewed by law enforcement. The warrant says she admitted to putting “a bag over [Flores’] head and when that didn’t work she stabbed him in the stomach”. She also admitted she “had watched Ray to make sure he died”.

According to the warrant, family members told investigators Aguayo was Flores’ live-in girlfriend for a period of time.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock police offering reward after man found dead in home

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

