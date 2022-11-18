Mark Scirto speaks from the heart at Salvation Army holiday opening event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Salvation Army opened their annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree donation drive with KLTV’s Mark Scirto.

Skirto shared his story of working with the group over the last 35 years. He encouraged everyone to bless a child or senior by picking up an angel.

The event was held at Broadway Square Mall in Tyler at 11 a.m. Friday.

