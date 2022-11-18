Man accused of throwing axe at police officer indicted by grand jury

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 26-year-old man who reportedly charged and threw an axe at a College Station police officer in September was indicted Thursday for aggravated assault against a public servant.

On the morning of Sept. 19, a 911 call came in stating Andrew Choi was hallucinating and acting violently in a house in the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Drive.

When Officer Adrian Jackson arrived on the scene, the suspect approached him armed with an axe, according to CSPD. Jackson backed away from Choi and told him to drop the hatchet, but the man started charging toward the officer.

CSPD Chief Billy Couch said in a press conference that day that “the officer was forced to engage,” and Jackson shot the man twice in the upper torso. At the same time, Choi threw the axe and hit the officer in the lower leg.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital. Officer Jackson was treated and released that same day from the hospital.

Choi still remains in the Brazos County Jail.

