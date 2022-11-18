Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jury selection begins for trial of Hollis Daniels, accused of killing TTPD Officer Floyd East, Jr.

Hollis Daniels is charged with shooting and killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr....
Hollis Daniels is charged with shooting and killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr. back in October of 2017. He was in court Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 for a pretrial hearing.(KCBD Video)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County prosecutors are working to narrow down a jury list for the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels.

They have until Nov. 30 to determine whether they can make a list of jurors that would be impartial, or the case will move to Midland.

Hollis Daniels is the 23-year-old accused of killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Junior inside the briefing room at the Texas Tech Police Department in October 2017.

Prosecutors say after the shot Daniels ran from the building and tried to hide.

That led to a lockdown on the Tech campus that continued for over three hours, as police searched the area for the shooter.

They eventually captured Daniels near the old Municipal Coliseum.

Now, District Attorney Sunshine Stanek is pursuing the death penalty for the death of Officer East.

