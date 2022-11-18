Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
January court date set for Wood County firefighter accused of arson

Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola
Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Hainesville volunteer firefighter accused of setting eight suspicious fires has a Jan. 13 court date in Wood County.

Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola, is charged with eight counts of arson. He was arrested in Sept. 28, 2021 and released the following day after posting a $200,000 collective bond.

Wood County Fire Marshall Tully Davidson suspected Keel after finding flares at grass fires on subsequent days, according to an affidavit.

Wood County Sheriff’s Office Chief Robert Holland found through his investigation that Keel’s residence was within 1.5 to 2 miles from nine separate suspicious fires.

