Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Angelina College presents holiday production of ‘Babes in Toyland’

(Gary Stallard Angelina College)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College’s Visual and Performing Arts will present the play “Babes in Toyland” this weekend at the Temple Theater on the Angelina College campus.

Angelina College Liberal Arts Director Gary Stallard say “it’s really exciting to have this big production.” Stallard said last years holiday performance was scaled back. He said they have had a theater production every year until the pandemic interrupted the tradition.

Angelina College presents holiday production of ‘Babes in Toyland’
Angelina College presents holiday production of ‘Babes in Toyland’(Gary Stallard Angelina College)

Stallard said each year they bring a different selection to the stage in the holiday spirit.

Performances will be Friday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m. and they are free to the public.

The Temple Theater is located at 3500 S. First St. in Lufkin.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Chad Martin
Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Longview Police Car
Longview police apprehend 2 juveniles accused of evidence tampering, threats against students, staff
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Montrel Hatton, DOB: 2/20/1983
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence

Latest News

Montana native Bob Sistok moved to Alba only three weeks ago.
Veteran earns cash to donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital by cleaning up East Texas roads
Sarah McMullan poses with her portrait in the theater
Founder and owner of Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches has died at 89
Get your picture with Santa Scirto and enjoy the Holiday Market on December 10th!
Santa Scirto is coming to town!
T-shirts are being sold to support Cooper.
Community raises funds for injured Troup football player