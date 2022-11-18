LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College’s Visual and Performing Arts will present the play “Babes in Toyland” this weekend at the Temple Theater on the Angelina College campus.

Angelina College Liberal Arts Director Gary Stallard say “it’s really exciting to have this big production.” Stallard said last years holiday performance was scaled back. He said they have had a theater production every year until the pandemic interrupted the tradition.

Angelina College presents holiday production of ‘Babes in Toyland’ (Gary Stallard Angelina College)

Stallard said each year they bring a different selection to the stage in the holiday spirit.

Performances will be Friday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m. and they are free to the public.

The Temple Theater is located at 3500 S. First St. in Lufkin.

