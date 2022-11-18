Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
18 charged in meth trafficking case in Levelland

18 accused methamphetamine traffickers have been federally charged with drug and gun crime.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - 18 accused methamphetamine traffickers have been federally charged with drug and gun crime.

12 of the 18 charged were arrested during a multi-law enforcement agency operation across Hockley County Wednesday. In total, 31 people were arrested during a simultaneous raid on seven game rooms. The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office identified 13 of those arrested and charged Thursday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Officials identify 13 of 31 arrested in Hockley Co. game room raids

The arrests were made in Levelland, Opdyke West, Anton, Morton and Brownfield.

Seven different game rooms in Hockley County were raided on Wednesday, including five in...
The remaining six, who were already in state custody, are being brought into federal court on writs.

Those charged include:

  • Bobby Joe Gonzales – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine
  • Rance Devin Jordan – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine
  • Michael Salazar – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine
  • Timothy John Perez – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Judy Cirillo Qualls – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm
  • Anthony Raven Ruiz, aka Acid – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine,
  • Jose Angel Marquez – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine
  • Juan Luis Quezada – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
  • Ernest Michael Chavez – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Jennifer Dianne Clem – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine
  • Jason Wade Grant – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine
  • Ruben Soliz Guajardo – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine
  • Gilberto Guajardo – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine
  • Santiago Vizcarra, Jr., aka Quick – distribution of methamphetamine
  • Gerry Wayne Varner – possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, convicted felon in possession of firearms, possession of unregistered firearms

If convicted, some of the defendants face up to life in federal prison.

Additional offenses remain under investigation, and additional charges may be possible.

