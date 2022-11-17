Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WF teen indicted on Fentanyl-related murder charges

According to court documents, Jakob Joel Blankenship sold 20-year-old Zoe Brewer of Wichita...
According to court documents, Jakob Joel Blankenship sold 20-year-old Zoe Brewer of Wichita Falls a number of counterfeit pills at her home on April 20.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls teen was indicted on murder charges on Monday, after he allegedly sold counterfeit Percocet pills which were laced with fentanyl, causing the death of a 20-year-old woman.

According to court documents, Jakob Joel Blankenship sold 20-year-old Zoe Brewer of Wichita Falls a number of counterfeit pills at her home on April 20. Brewer was found dead by her mother approximately an hour and a half later after overdosing on the pills, according to the autopsy report.

Blankenship is currently being held in the Wichita County Jail on a $1,000,000.00 bond.

