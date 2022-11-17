WebXtra: Tyler school participates in ‘Operation Christmas Child’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with students at Grace Community School about their community outreach efforts for ‘Operation Christmas Child’.

The project is all about sharing God’s love in a tangible way to children in need across the world. The school divides the project into different legacy leadership groups. The group that brings the most supplies gets to travel to the main workshop in Dallas to help package boxes.

